Weld County authorities arrest fugitive from Most Wanted list

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County authorities have arrested a man who had been on the sheriff's office's Most Wanted fugitive list since March 2, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Colton Thompson, 34, of Fort Lupton was wanted on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault stemming from a domestic violence incident. The sheriff's office said Lupton is also the focus of numerous criminal investigations by the department and agencies throughout northern Colorado.

On Saturday, deputies received a tip that Thompson was at the Greeley Mall. Deputies responded to the mall but did not find him.

Members of the Strike Team joined deputies, and a search of the area was conducted. Thompson was located at a shopping center near 10th Street and 35th Avenue in Greeley, according to the sheriff's department.

After confirming Thompson's identity, authorities moved in. He was walking to a pickup after visiting a local business when deputies attempted to contact him. The sheriff's office said Thompson ran and was arrested after a brief chase.

Authorities later learned that the pickup was stolen out of Thornton, according to the sheriff's office.

Thompson was booked into the Weld County Jail on the felony second-degree assault warrant, as well as misdemeanor charges of harassment and failure to appear. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.