Warrant issued for person of interest turned suspect following Castle Rock house fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The person of interest in the Castle Rock house fire that left one person dead was named the sole suspect Friday, the Castle Rock Police Department announced.

Matthew Buchanan, 32, was named a person of interest Wednesday following a fire inside a single-story home near the intersection of Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle in the Terrain neighborhood. Castle Rock police announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for Buchanan's arrest.

The fire was reported around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was contained by 2:48 p.m. The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was found dead in the home.

The fatal victim, whose death is being called suspicious, was identified Wednesday as 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow. Records show she is a resident of the home that caught fire. Authorities confirmed Friday that Bjorlow is Buchanan's mother.

An autopsy has been completed but the cause and manner of death are being withheld until the completion of the investigation, police said in a news release.

According to Douglas County court records obtained by Denver7, Bjorlow was granted last year a permanent protection order from Buchanan.

She also had a protection order in place against another man, which was granted in 2004. Court records show that the 60-year-old man listed in the order was once married to the victim and shares the same last name as the person of interest.

Buchanan was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate (3964372). His location is unknown at this time. Castle Rock police do not believe he is in the Castle Rock area.

“This incident has shaken our community,” Police Chief Jack Cauley said. “Our main focus is locating the suspect. We are working with multiple agencies across the region and following up on every possible lead. Anyone who has information regarding the suspect is asked to call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department dispatch center at 303-663-6100.