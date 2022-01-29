Wanted man arrested after allegedly setting fire to RV in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A wanted man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to an RV Friday, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located a wanted person driving an RV in the area of North Avenue and 29 Road Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the RV stopped in the parking lot of a business on 29 Road near D 1/4 Road. That's when deputies approached the RV.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Leo Medina, refused to come out of the RV, according to the sheriff's office. Medina was wanted by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for robbery, false imprisonment, assault in the third degree and theft $50-$300.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the Grand Junction Police Department were called out to assist.

The sheriff's office said Medina made threats to deputies that he was going to start a fire. Nearby businesses were evacuated, and 29 Road from D to D 1/2 Roads was closed as a precaution.

Deputies trained in crisis intervention and negotiation convinced Medina to surrender as the RV caught fire, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Fire Department was called out and extinguished the blaze.

Medina was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns. No other injuries were reported.

He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on his active warrant. The sheriff's office said charges from Friday's incident are pending further investigation.