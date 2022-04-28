Wanted man accused of photographing victim while they were using the restroom

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of photographing someone while they were using the restroom.

The incident happened around 9:46 p.m. on April 17 at a business in the 6600 block of North Tower Road.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The suspect is believed to be an 18- to 21-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 145 pounds with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.