Victim in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run dies, suspect in custody

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A pedestrian struck by a car in Wheat Ridge early Monday afternoon has died and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police responded to the crash at around 1:15 p.m. near a Taco Bell at the intersection of W. 31st Avenue and Youngfield Street. A preliminary investigation revealed the crash was a hit-and-run.

The victim, only identified as an adult man, was in critical condition just before 2 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at around 2:40 p.m.

Police told Denver7 they had surveillance video of the crash and were hoping to get out a vehicle description soon to local news organizations, but in an update, a spokesperson for the police department said they had pulled a car over on the road matching the vehicle seen on surveillance video.

No other information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle was immediately released.

Police said they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the hit-and-run.

This was the second crash reported in Wheat Ridge on Monday. Earlier in the day, a teenager suffered a leg injury after he was hit while in the crosswalk in front of Wheat Ridge High School. The driver in that crash stayed at the scene and was cited.