Vail woman who claimed she was tied up and left in dumpster made story up, police say

VAIL, Colo. – Vail police say they are no longer looking for suspects in the case of a woman who claimed someone zip-tied her and tossed her into a dumpster – because they say she made the story up.
Linnea Hayda, 31, now faces charges of false reporting to police, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant in the case.
According to police, they’d found Hayda in a dumpster with various injuries around 5:30 a.m. on March 27. They’d originally said her hands and feet were zip-tied, though she had managed to escape from some of them.
Police issued an alert to the Vail area and Colorado media asking for people with information about the case to come forward.
But on Thursday, police said they’d spent 200 hours investigating the claims and found that her claims were false.
Hayda was arrested and booked on a warrant Thursday.