University of Colorado Boulder campus vandalized with offensive messages

BOULDER, Colo. — Some students at University of Colorado Boulder were greeted with offensive messages Monday morning after vandals spray painted graffiti onto a portion of campus.

The vandalism occurred on the east side of campus near Discovery Drive, with phrases that read "SHOW UR A**," and other objectionable messages.

The incident concerned students like Ariana Lesniak.

"I think it is highly inappropriate, specifically as a woman on campus, something like 'show your a**' seems to make me feel very uncomfortable," Lesniak said.

Campus police say the vandalism was reported Sunday afternoon, the same day the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was vandalized in downtown Denver, and one week after another Catholic Church was vandalized in Boulder.

CUPD Commander Tom Matlock says the department has "no indication that this has anything to do with the other possible graffiti that might be going on in the city of Boulder or in Denver."

But according to Denver police, they are investigating whether the incidents are connected.

The campus had five other incidents of graffiti this year.

Some students who saw the most recent message are surprised to see it at CU Boulder.

"I went to undergraduate in DC, so I was use to the whole 'living in a city,' vandalism, what you may see in Denver. I don't expect that being here, so it's definitely shocking to see something like that," Lesniak said.

The graffiti was removed Monday afternoon.

