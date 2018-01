GLENDALE, Colo. – Several masked robbers are on the run with cash in hand following an armed robbery at a PetSmart in Glendale early Saturday morning, police said.

The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Leetsdale Drive and East Alameda Avenue, according to Lieutenant Roy Martin of the Glendale Police Department.

The masked robberies reportedly beat one male and one female employee inside the store. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.