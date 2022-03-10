Two persons of interest sought by Aurora police after hotel shooting leaves juvenile dead Wednesday night

AURORA, Colo. – Detectives with the Aurora Police Department are looking for two persons of interest following a shooting that left one juvenile dead inside a hotel Wednesday night.

The shooting, which took place at the Quality Inn located at 3300 N. Ouray Street, was reported to police at 7:05 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, which they said happened near the pool, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women – ages 20 and 19 – were taken to the hospital in serious condition and a fourth victim self-transported to the hospital, according to police. That fourth victim, who was not identified by their age, is expected to survive.

The suspects left the scene before police could arrive but three of them were arrested and face first-degree murder charges, Aurora police said Thursday morning. A fourth suspect was shot during the altercation and is currently hospitalized.

Police are now looking for two people of interest who may be able to help them determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Police said Wednesday night’s shooting was the seventh homicide so far of 2022.