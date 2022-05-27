Watch
Two people wanted in connection to assault at Denver Zoo

Denver Police Department
Posted at 8:35 PM, May 26, 2022
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an assault that happened at the Denver Zoo.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The first suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a tattoo below his eyes. The second suspect is described as a woman in her mid-20s. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has short pink hair.

The two had a brown dog that was wearing a red service dog vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

