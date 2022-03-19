Two people arrested following deadly shooting in Snyder

SNYDER, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a deadly shooting in Snyder last Friday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:01 p.m. on March 11, deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Winchell Avenue in Snyder for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim did not survive, the sheriff's office said. He was later identified as 36-year-old Adam Hilst of Snyder.

There were several people in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Following an investigation, Derek Samuel Lassen, 42, and Sarah Joanne Lassen, 37, were arrested in connection to the shooting. Derek was arrested for criminally negligent homicide, while Sarah was arrested for accessory to a crime and criminally negligent homicide. Both are being held at the Morgan County Detention Center on a no bond warrant.