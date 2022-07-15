GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are accused of stealing $180,000-worth of vehicles from several dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties last year.

Last week, a Weld County grand jury indicted Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro on more than 50 felony charges related to an auto theft scheme, including one count each of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

Investigators say Johnson and Pizarro would use fake driver's licenses to test drive vehicles at car dealerships across northern Colorado then never return the vehicles, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

The two are accused of stealing nearly $180,000-worth of vehicles.

Johnson is expected to appear in court on Aug. 17, while Pizarro is expected in court on Aug. 31.