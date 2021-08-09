Two men arrested in Broomfield on attempted homicide, robbery charges

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a robbery and attempted homicide that happened Friday, the Broomfield Police Department said in news release.

Jeremiah Scott and Pharell Ausby, both 18, were arrested for attempted first-degree murder and robbery and are being held at the Broomfield Detention Center.

Police said the robbery and attempted homicide happened before noon in the parking lot of the Camden Flatiron Apartments, located at 120 Edgeview Dr. in Broomfield. The suspects are accused of arranging on Facebook Messenger to meet the victim and buy his car, police said, adding that during the meet-up, a shot was fired at the victim and his cell phone was taken.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery, police said.

Broomfield police encourage anyone selling an item online to utilize a “Safe Trade Spot" which are designated locations at law enforcement offices where buyers and sellers can meet in public under surveillance to complete in-person transactions. There’s no charge for the service.

The parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department at 7 DesCombes Drive is a designated “Safe Trade Spot,” police said.