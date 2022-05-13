Two juveniles arrested in connection to deadly January shooting

Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly January shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.

On Jan. 29, officers were called out to the 4200 block of North Brown Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Officers found Humberto Sandoval-Solis, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sandoval-Solis was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Feb. 18.

On Wednesday, Denver police arrested two juveniles — one male and one female — in connection to the shooting. Booking photos and arrest affidavits will not be released since the two are juveniles, according to the department.

The two are being held for investigation of first degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on charges.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Denver police. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.