Two dead after shooting at Aurora business

AURORA, Colo. — Two people are dead after a shooting at an Aurora business Friday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Smoke and Vapes, located at 15270 East 6th Avenue, around 5 p.m. following numerous 911 calls about a shooting at that location.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation. The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined, according to Aurora police. However, the department said detectives believe everyone involved has been identified.

The victims' identities will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7807. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.