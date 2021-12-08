Two arrested, multiple stolen vehicles recovered from Greeley ‘chop shop,’ police say

GREELEY, Colo. – Two people wanted in connection to numerous vehicle thefts and a plethora of other crimes were arrested Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Greeley Police Department.

Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, were arrested at a suspected chop shop at 113 N. 6th Avenue in Greeley. Both suspects had multiple warrants out for their arrests and are also suspects in a number of other vehicle thefts, burglaries, eluding from police, as well as other crimes, said Kent Keller, Greeley Police Department spokesman.

At the site, investigators recovered seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, stolen auto parts, and multiple stolen toolboxes with accompanying tool sets, Keller said. The stolen items are from victims and cities all across northern Colorado as well as the Denver metro area, he added.

The investigation is still ongoing, but in a news release, Keller encouraged the public to write down the serial numbers of toolboxes, expensive tools, weapons, etc. that you own.

“There were a number of clearly stolen items that we could not link to the original owner due to having no serial number on record,” Keller said.

If you have any information on this case and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.