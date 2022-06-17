Two administrators arrested after inappropriate photos of students uploaded to school district's computer network

BRUSH, Colo. — Two school administrators with the Brush School District were arrested after inappropriate photos of students were uploaded to the district's computer network during an in-house investigation into a sexting incident, according to the Brush Police Department.

On May 11, officers executed a search warrant at the Brush Secondary Campus and seized multiple electronic devices. Inappropriate photos of juvenile students were found on at least one of the devices, which was issued to assistant director Bradley Bass, according to police.

The images were collected by school staff during an in-house investigation into a sexting incident, Brush police said. Officers attempted to work with school staff during the investigation, but school staff allegedly withheld "pertinent information," according to the department.

Officers were given the information after the district concluded its investigation, the department continued. At that time, police learned that a school staff member had collected the images then uploaded and saved them to the school district's computer network, according to police.

Bass, 31, was arrested for four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. A judge set his bond at $2,500, and Bass posted bond, according to police.

Director of secondary education Scott Hodgson was also arrested in connection to the incident, Brush police announced Thursday. He was arrested Wednesday for four counts of complicity to commit sexual exploitation of a child.

Hodgson, 38, turned himself in to the Morgan County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $1,000, and Hodgson posted bond, according to police.

The police department is working with Computer Forensic Analysts to ensure all of the images are permanently removed and destroyed from the school district's systems and any associated devices.