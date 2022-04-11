Two 17 year olds injured in Aurora double shooting overnight, suspect at-large, police say

AURORA, Colo. – Two 17 year olds were injured in a double shooting in Aurora overnight, but the suspect in the shooting remains at-large, police said.

The shooting, which happened in the area of East Alameda Ave. and South Peoria Street, was reported by Aurora police at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a report of “street racers” blocking the intersection and shooting off fireworks. Once at the scene, they found the teens – a boy and a girl – who had been shot. Both are expected to survive, police said.

The suspect or suspects remain at-large. Aurora police did not provide a description for the suspected gunman.

The intersection was closed while investigators combed the scene.

Anyone with information about this double shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Police said residents can anonymously report illegal street racing here.

