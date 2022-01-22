Truck owner arrested for allegedly shooting at group that was attempting to enter his truck, police say

LONGMONT, Colo. — A truck owner has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of males who were attempting to enter his truck, according to Longmont police.

Around 11:21 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers with the Longmont Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Kensington Street for a report of males trying to break into vehicles. The Longmont Emergency Communications Center advised officers that a white Cadillac was circling the area and associated with the group.

Officers saw a white Cadillac leaving the area, according to the department, and a high-risk stop was conducted by police. The four males, which included two adults and two juveniles, were removed from the vehicle.

According to the department, the males attempted to enter a black pickup truck in the 400 block of Kensington. At that time, police say the truck's owner came out of the home and told the group to go away. The owner then fired at the males with a shotgun, according to Longmont police, and struck one of the juveniles, a 13-year-old.

Police did not release the teen's condition.

The owner, identified as 39-year-old Patrick Gallagher, was arrested and charged with:



Reckless endangerment

Child abuse

Menacing

Disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm

Criminal attempt: second degree murder

2nd degree assault

3rd degree assault

The department says it is exploring the possibility of charges against the four males for their involvement in first degree criminal trespass and graffiti.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Arvisais at 303-774-4300.