Three-week-old baby's death ruled a homicide, authorities investigating

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a three-week-old baby's death was ruled a homicide.

Kye Fields, three weeks old, of Mack died on Aug. 18, 2021, at Children's Hospital after being transferred from a local hospital.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office determined Fields died as a result of complications from blunt force trauma to the head. Officials have ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office are investigating the circumstances that lead up to Fields' death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 970-242-6707 or submit a tip online.