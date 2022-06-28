Three people injured in shooting at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting at an Aurora park Monday evening.

The shooting happened at City Park in the area of Dayton Street and 16th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two men and one woman — all in their early 20s — were shot. Based on early information, those taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening, police said in a tweet.

#APDAlert Officers from all 3 Districts are investigating a shooting that occurred @ City Park, Dayton/16th. 2 adult males & 1 adult female (early 20s) were shot. If you witnessed or have info, call @CrimeStoppersCO, or talk to PD on scene. pic.twitter.com/P0ewSvjjmS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2022

Officers applied at least one tourniquet while on scene.

Police said there was a large gathering of people at the park prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.