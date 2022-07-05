Three people injured in Fourth of July shooting in Denver

DENVER — At least three people were injured during a shooting in Denver Monday night.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place.

At least three victims have been located, according to the Denver police Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of W Pacific Pl. Three victims have been located. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/SPmLFE5rz7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 5, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.