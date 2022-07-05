Watch Now
Three people injured in Fourth of July shooting in Denver

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 23:42:29-04

DENVER — At least three people were injured during a shooting in Denver Monday night.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place.

At least three victims have been located, according to the Denver police Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

