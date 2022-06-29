Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Three people arrested after pursuit through Pueblo, police shooting

Wanted for allegedly attempting to steal an ATM, shooting at witness
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 00:54:05-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three people were arrested Tuesday following a pursuit through Pueblo and a police shooting.

Around 7:47 a.m., a dark-colored Ford F-350 attempted to steal an ATM from the Sunflower bank located on the southside of Pueblo. The suspect fired a rifle at a witness in the area during the incident, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers arrived and spotted the truck before the driver drove off. A pursuit began but was terminated after some time due to excessive speeds in a residential area and failure to obey traffic signals, according the department. Police later determined the F-350 was a stolen vehicle.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers located the truck in the area of West Pueblo Boulevard and Lake Avenue. The driver pulled into the parking lot of a business in the area and parked.

While officers were establishing a perimeter, the truck's occupants took off, according to police. Witnesses saw the suspects carjack a 70-year-old woman in a parking lot across the street.

The department said the suspects led officers on a 20 minute pursuit through Pueblo. Officers tried to stop the truck with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful.

During the pursuit, one of the truck's occupants pointed a firearm out the window and shot at officers. One officer returned fire, according to the department.

Around mile marker 86 south of Pueblo, officers performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) and stopped the F-350.

All three truck occupants were taken into custody. Two of the occupants suffered injures and were transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
three time champs 480x360.jpg

Avs are Stanley Cup champions! | Full coverage inside