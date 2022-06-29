Three people arrested after pursuit through Pueblo, police shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three people were arrested Tuesday following a pursuit through Pueblo and a police shooting.

Around 7:47 a.m., a dark-colored Ford F-350 attempted to steal an ATM from the Sunflower bank located on the southside of Pueblo. The suspect fired a rifle at a witness in the area during the incident, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers arrived and spotted the truck before the driver drove off. A pursuit began but was terminated after some time due to excessive speeds in a residential area and failure to obey traffic signals, according the department. Police later determined the F-350 was a stolen vehicle.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers located the truck in the area of West Pueblo Boulevard and Lake Avenue. The driver pulled into the parking lot of a business in the area and parked.

While officers were establishing a perimeter, the truck's occupants took off, according to police. Witnesses saw the suspects carjack a 70-year-old woman in a parking lot across the street.

The department said the suspects led officers on a 20 minute pursuit through Pueblo. Officers tried to stop the truck with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful.

During the pursuit, one of the truck's occupants pointed a firearm out the window and shot at officers. One officer returned fire, according to the department.

Around mile marker 86 south of Pueblo, officers performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) and stopped the F-350.

All three truck occupants were taken into custody. Two of the occupants suffered injures and were transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.