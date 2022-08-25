Watch Now
Three juveniles arrested following strong-arm robbery in Aurora

Two stolen cars, other stolen property recovered
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 25, 2022
AURORA, Colo.  — Three juveniles were arrested following a strong-arm robbery in Aurora Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 14800 block of East Kentucky Drive.

Aurora police said responding officers recognized that the car used in the robbery matched the description of a car used in other crimes throughout the city.

The Direct Action Response Team (D.A.R.T) tracked the suspects and the car to Expo Park.

Three juvenile males were taken into custody following a short foot chase, according to Aurora police. Officers also recovered two stolen cars and other stolen property.

