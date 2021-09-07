Three individuals sought in vandalism of Louisville church

DENVER – The Louisville Police Department is asking for your help to find the people responsible for defacing a church with pro-choice graffiti early Sunday morning.

Three individuals caught on surveillance video approaching St. Louis Catholic Church at around 1:30 a.m. are wanted by police after members of the church arrived for Mass Sunday morning to find the church sign, sanctuary entry doors, the garden sign, and the walls surrounding the building with pro-choice graffiti.

Among the messages that were spray-painted on church property were “My body my choice,” “bans off our bodies” and “bodily autonomy.”

"The actions of these individuals are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city,” said Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes. “The true representation of the community in Louisville are those that surrounded St Louis Catholic Church and helped remove the graffiti Sunday after Mass."

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the individuals, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at (3030 441-4444. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.