Third suspect arrested in Zenobia Street homicide from March 20, Denver police say

DENVER – A third suspect was arrested this week in connection with a homicide from March 20 in Denver.

Denver police say they arrested 18-year-old Lance DeLeon Wednesday in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 1600 block of S. Zenobia Street on March 20, near the intersection with W. Florida Avenue.

DeLeon is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. No other suspects are outstanding, police said in a news release.

Last week, police arrested Isaiah Hansen, 22 for investigation of accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to criminal attempt murder with extreme indifference after arresting 18-year-old Jon Sulaica on a charge of first-degree murder a day prior.

Denver police responded to the area on March 20 after receiving a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an injured man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died on March 23.

The victim was identified Thursday as 28-year-old Frankie Sanchez.

The affidavit in this case remains sealed.