Man assaults elderly woman during yard sale robbery, Westminster police say; suspect arrested

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster arrested a man who they say robbed an elderly couple and then dragged and injured an elderly woman with his truck as he tried to get away.

Armando Valdez Gonzalez, 50, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, first-degree assault of an at-risk person, and theft.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of W 102nd Avenue.

Police said the couple, who are in their mid-seventies, were having a yard sale when the woman noticed someone had stolen their bag of money.

The woman confronted the suspect who got into his truck, but the woman reached inside the truck as it pulled away. She was dragged a short distance and fell off the truck, losing consciousness, according to Westminster police.

The woman regained consciousness at the scene and was transported to the hospital. The family told Denver7 the woman suffered a fractured pelvis and may have to undergo surgery.

Police were looking for the suspect after obtaining video of the truck involved. Then on Sunday morning they announced they had identified a person of interest, but did not release a name. Later, Westminster police put out a news release informing the public of the arrest.

A family friend and neighbor of the victim started a GoFundMe to help the medical costs.

