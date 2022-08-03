Texas murder suspect captured in Monument by US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

DENVER – A man wanted for murder in Texas was caught in Colorado on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

John W. Bagwell, 19, who was wanted in Austin, Texas on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, was arrested in Monument late Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said information received through tipsters revealed Bagwell was at a truck top in the Monument, Colorado area.

Surveillance of the truck stop eventually captured Bagwell leaving a semi-truck which was parked behind the truck stop with the windows covered. Bagwell and another man then entered a ride-share vehicle and left the truck stop before contact could be made, officials said in a news release.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) then followed that vehicle until it stopped at a business near Highway 105 and Peakview Blvd. He was taken into custody without incident once he exited the vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bagwell was taken by U.S. Marshals to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on the murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Austin, officials said.

Bagwell was wanted after allegedly shooting a 36-year-old man in the parking lot of an L.A. Fitness in Austin on May 23 of this year. Witnesses from that shooting told police at the time a total of three suspects were involved in the shooting.

At least one other suspect has also been arrested, said a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. The remaining suspect remains at-large.

Bagwell’s arrest was possible thanks to the cooperation between the Austin Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in Colorado Springs, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.