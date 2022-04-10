Teller County deputy arrested, fired after allegedly threatening residents with a firearm

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – A deputy with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and fired from his post after allegedly threatening residents with a firearm.

An affidavit in the case shows former Teller County deputy Mark Bisset, who was off duty at the time, showed up to a home in the Indian Creek subdivision on a four-wheeler with two beers in his shirt pocket and a revolver in a holster on his hip.

The owner of the home, who called 911 after the incident, told first responders Bisset appeared intoxicated and had been drinking throughout the day.

Arresting documents show Bisset told the homeowner several times he would “kick anyone’s a—” and told the homeowner several times he was a deputy for Teller County before leaving his home and returning about 40 minutes later.

During the second confrontation, the homeowner told first responders Bisset was holding an “assault style rifle” and that the former deputy threatened to kill the homeowner if he didn’t open the door before breaking into his home.

Bisset was arrested Saturday morning and is facing first-degree burglary, felony menacing, first-degree criminal trespass, child abuse, and prohibited use of a weapon charges, according to the arrest affidavit.

“The Teller County Sheriff’s will not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. This in no way reflects on the mission, integrity and dedication of its employees. This was a decision that Mr. Bisset made alone and off duty. This decision was not conducted under the authority of a peace officer, and was again his personal decision. Effective immediately Mr. Bisset has been terminated and is no longer an employee with the Teller County Sheriff’s,” said Teller County Lieutenant Bunting in statement Saturday afternoon.

Jail records show Bisset remained in custody as of Saturday.