Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday, Larimer County deputies say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 15-year-old boy wanted for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Teagan Pixley-Johnson, 15, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 28-year-old that occurred on July 28 in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins.

The teen, who also had a sentence enhancer of aggravated juvenile offender, was arrested in the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins following numerous tips from the community, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested just before 10 p.m. and taken to Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.

No other information was immediately available.