Teen victim in Greeley double shooting dies, police continue investigation into double homicide

GREELEY, Colo. – The teen victim in a Greeley double shooting has died, police said Tuesday, as they continue investigating what led to the deadly shooting more than a week ago.

Raul Calihua-Callihua, 17, was found by unresponsive in an alley behind 1429 9th Street, near the intersection of 9th Street and 14th Avenue on March 28 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained on life support before he was pronounced deceased three days later.

Corry Allen Lieby, 46, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked car by police as investigators combed the scene.

Both were residents of Greeley, police said Tuesday.

Greeley police have yet to arrest the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. An arrest warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder was granted to investigators, according to a news release last week.

Greeley Police Department.

Police said Delgado Jr. should be considered armed with at least one handgun that he open carries, as well as a rifle and ammunition. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran license plate 237-NWLL.

If you see him or his vehicle, you are asked to immediately call 911 and not approach him.

The double homicide remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department, which will provide further information as it becomes available. The final cause and manner of death for both victims await the completion of autopsy and laboratory reports, police said.

