15-year-old boy shot playing with gun has died, DPD reports; 1 arrested

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy shot inside a home in southwest Denver over the weekend has died, the Denver Police Department reported Wednesday.

Police said the teen was playing with a gun when it went off. A second male teen was allegedly involved and has been arrested, the department said.

It happened early Saturday morning inside a home in the 3600 block of W. Linvale Place.

Denver police announced Wednesday morning in a Twitter post that the victim was pronounced deceased.

The victim died Monday at Denver Health. He was identified as Ramon Hernandez.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Hernandez died from a gunshot wound and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The second teen was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. However, it’s unclear what additional charges he may face.

Final determination on charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office. His name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.