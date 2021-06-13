Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen party at home under construction leads to shooting in Aurora

Woman wounded in shooting
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 12:01:41-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that took place during a teen party at a home under construction early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at 23577 East 5th Pl. An adult female was wounded.

Police arrived at the construction site around 4:10 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting. However, police said the 10-15 partygoers had fled the scene.

About an hour later, the female victim walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The circumstances related to this shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku