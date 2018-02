ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A 17-year-old teen was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after reportedly bringing a weapon to school.

The unidentified student was taken into custody after police recovered a gun at Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice in Englewood

A dispatch official with the Englewood Police Department told Denver7 a report that a student may have had a weapon on campus came in at around 2 p.m.

Charges are expected to be filed against the student, the dispatch official told Denver7.

No other information was immediately available.