Teen dead, 3 injured in hotel shooting in Aurora; 2 arrested

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting at a hotel that left an 18-year-old man dead and three others, including a juvenile female, injured early Saturday morning. Two men were arrested.

The shooting happened during a party around 1:55 a.m. at the Hyatt House Hotel, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said police arrived to find four gunshot victims. An 18-year-old man died at the hospital. Three others – a 17-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man – were injured. Police said the juvenile female is in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.

Police said the two male suspects were involved in an altercation and were kicked out of the party in one of the hotel rooms. They fired shots through the door after they were removed from the room, striking the four victims inside, according to police.

Police believe the two suspects arrested, whose names have not been released, were the only ones involved in the shooting.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin notified.

