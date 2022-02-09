Teen arrested in double fatal shooting in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver announced on Wednesday the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with a double fatal shooting in Denver last month.

A’darion Sanford was arrested Tuesday night and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

Sanford is accused of shooting and killing two men — identified as Kanajai Burton, 19, and Elijah Kelly, 23 — the night of Jan. 29, near East Colfax and North Ogden Street in Denver.

Burton was transported to Denver Health where he was later pronounced deceased. Kelly was pronounced deceased on scene.

Details surrounding the events leading up to the shooting have not been released.

This incident was among six other unrelated shootings in the Denver area over that weekend that left two other people dead and wounded six others.