Teen arrested in Commerce City triple shooting Thursday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after three people were wounded in a shooting in Commerce City Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 15600 block of East 98th Place.

According to Commerce City police, three people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

The three people who were shot are still hospitalized as of Saturday with injuries ranging from serious to critical, police said.

The suspect — identified Saturday as 19-year-old Hugo Alonso Santillana — was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on three counts of first-degree assault.

Police said there are no other suspects in this crime.

The circumstance that led to the shooting is still under investigation. No additional information was released.