BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell appeared in Adams County District Court Friday for advisement on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

Aidan Zellmer, 15, was charged as an adult Tuesday after a judge ruled that Zellmer’s case should be transferred to adult court.

Kiaya Campbell went missing last June after leaving her dad's home in Thornton with a 15-year-old. Hours later, Thornton Police discovered the girl's body lying face down in the grass at a Thornton park.

A hearing will be set on Wednesday to decide whether bond should be set in the case.