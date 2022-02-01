Teen, 20-year-old injured in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A teen and 20-year-old were injured in a double shooting in Aurora Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 9:36 p.m., Aurora police issued a tweet stating officers were investigating a double shooting at a home in the 15800 block of East 13th Place.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a double shooting at a residence in the 15800 blk of East 13th Place. The victims are 2 adult men. No suspect description at this time. Large police presence in the area. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/T2fKk91Pid — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 1, 2022

Both the teen and 20-year-old were taken to local hospitals. Police say they are expected to survive their injuries.

The department did not release any suspect information.

This double shooting comes after 10 people were shot, four of whom died, in seven separate shootings in the span of a little over 24 hours in the Denver area over the weekend. The three separate shootings in Aurora Sunday left one man dead and wounded another man and a 17-year-old girl.