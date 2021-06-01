Teacher with Cherry Creek School District ID’d as victim in Denver fatal shooting

DENVER — A teacher with the Cherry Creek School District was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Denver over the weekend.

Melissa Wright, 41, was shot and killed in the Denver’s Lowry Field neighborhood overnight Friday.

Police arrested Eric Cobain, 49, near the 700 block of Kipling St. in Lakewood late Sunday night. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The relationship between Cobain and Wright is not known at this time. An arrest affidavit was not available as of Tuesday.

According to the district’s website, Wright was a Severe Educational Disability (SED) special education teacher at I-Team Manor, an alternative school in the Cherry Creek School District.

On a profile of Wright on the district’s site, they wrote, “Wright teaches math and consistently goes the extra mile for her students, whether it’s helping her students start a business or get access to critical supplies.”

I-Team Manor sent a letter to parents Monday informing them of Wright’s death. The letter contained resources offered to students who are coping with loss.

