"Suspicious occurrence" leads to the arrest of 3 men on weapons charges in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested three men on weapons charges in downtown Friday night.

Police are being tight-lipped on the circumstances, but tweeted Friday at 10:45 p.m. that officers were in the 1800 block of Wazee Street on a report of a “suspicious occurrence.”

ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021

Police said their investigation led the arrest of three men on charges, which are pending, related to the illegal possession of firearms.

No other details surrounding the incident are known. DPD expects to release more information in the coming days.

The arrests took place near Coors Field, where All-Star Game events are taking place. It's not known if the arrests are connected to the event in any way.

