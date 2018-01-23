Suspected stoned driver says he ‘blacked out' before Lakewood crash that killed mom, child

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The driver police say was responsible for a fatal 6-vehicle crash in Lakewood last November tested positive for marijuana and claims he “blacked out” before the crash.

Chris John Cumsille, 45, was arrested and formally charged Thursday in the chain-reaction crash that killed Anna Huffman, 43, and her 3-year-old son the morning of Nov. 13.

Police say Cumsille was driving a Ford pickup westbound on Alameda Avenue when he crashed into the rear of Huffman’s minivan stopped at a red light at the Oak Street intersection.

The collision pushed the minivan into the next car stopped in front of hers, creating a chain reaction crash involving a total of six vehicles.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cumsille told police he “blacked out” before the crash and had no recollection of the collision.

Two hours after the crash, he submitted to a blood sample. The results indicated he had over 4 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in his system, the document read.

Police say Cumsille’s driving history includes three other recent at-fault crashes, including two rear-end collisions.

Cumsille was charged with several counts of vehicular homicide, child abuse, driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.

Cumsille is free on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on January 29.