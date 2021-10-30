3rd time's the charm? Suspected go-kart thief arrested after returning to same Parker store

DENVER — A man suspected of stealing a go-kart from a Parker Murdoch’s store was arrested after returning to the same store for the third time, the Parker Police Department announced Saturday.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested last week after employees at the Murdoch’s location called police when the suspect returned.

The suspect is accused of stealing a go-kart from the same store Sept. 24 after an unsuccessful attempt two-weeks earlier.

Police said the suspect, who has one arm, flipped the go-kart and then abandoned it during an attempt on Sept. 11. But the alleged Sept. 24 theft was successful.

Last week, the suspect returned to the Murdoch’s store for a third time, but employees were ready and immediately called police.

The department said the suspect was arrested for outstanding warrants and transported to the Douglas County Jail.

