VAIL, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly crashing into a Vail Police Department patrol car while driving under the influence.

Just before 2 a.m., two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Frontage Road E. when their patrol car was struck on the driver's side by a Subaru SUV. Both officers were seated in the patrol car at the time of the crash and were not injured, according to the department.

The driver of the Subaru, 30-year-old Ryan Rice, of Vail, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and vehicular eluding.

The Town of Vail offers free public transportation, which provides services to all parts of Vail. There's also free overnight parking at the Vail Village and Lionshead structures for those who arrange an alternate ride home, according to the police department. To qualify, drivers must enter after 3 p.m. and collect their cars before 11 a.m. the next day. Drivers should see a parking attendant for verification as they exit.