Suspect who brandished weapon shot and killed by Lakewood officers early Tuesday morning, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – An armed suspect who reportedly raised his gun at officers during a pursuit on foot was shot and killed by Lakewood police early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police officers were called to an area near West 5th Avenue and Benton Street on reports of shots fired in the area.

Witnesses said a male suspect shot another male and fled the scene on foot. When agents arrived, both the suspect and victim had left the scene. The victim was later found at an area hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time, police said in a news release.

The suspect was eventually found by police near West 3rd Place and Depew Street, where agents tried to get the man to drop his weapon as he threatened to shoot agents, according to police.

“The suspect then raised his gun at police and was shot by a Lakewood Police Sergeant. Evidence at the scene indicates that the suspect fired his handgun as well,” officials said in the release.

The suspect, who was only identified as a white male in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers performing CPR following the shooting.

The sergeant who shot and killed the suspect will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate this shooting.