Suspect wanted in deadly I-70 shooting of Kevin Piaskowski arrested by Denver police Thursday night

DENVER – A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection in the shooting death of a 31-year-old driver on I-70 last month has been arrested by Denver police.

The juvenile – whose identity will not be released because of his age – was arrested sometime Thursday night by officers from the department's Fugitive Unit and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

In a news release Friday, police said the boy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash following the shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski, which happened around 11 p.m. on July 31 on westbound I-70 near the Northfield and Quebec exit.

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim's life after coming upon scene

The crash involved a stolen, white Hyundai Santa Fe, police said, adding the occupants of that vehicle fled on foot. Investigators are still working to determine whether there was a connection with the suspect.

Witnesses who spoke with Denver7 say the shooting was random and likely the result of road rage.

Tamra Holton, Piaskowski's fiancée, told Denver7 in an interview earlier this week the couple were planning a life together and had gotten engaged only two months ago, with wedding plans already underway before his life was cut short.

'It's just so unfair': Fiancé of I-70 shooting victim waits for justice as suspect remains on the run

Police records obtained by Denver7 show that between the beginning of the year and the end of June, there were at least 220 reported incidents of road rage. Last year, during the same period, there were 239. In 2020, even with fewer drivers on the road, there were at least 208 incidences of road rage.

RELATED HEADLINES —

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim's life after coming upon scene

'It's just so unfair': Fiancée of I-70 shooting victim waits for justice as suspect remains on the run