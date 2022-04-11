Suspect wanted in connection to attempted sexual assault near Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault that happened in February near Coors Field.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of 20th Street and Blake Street near Coors Field.

The suspect was seen helping a woman into a white Subaru Forester earlier in the evening, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The suspect is described as a 22 to 29-year-old man with a slim build and brown hair.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.