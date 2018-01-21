Suspect shot, deputy injured during stolen vehicle chase in Adams County

Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Morgan, Weld
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A suspected car thief was injured after he was shot by an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Sunday morning.
Deputies were responding to the area of East 97th Place and Riverdale Way at around 12:34 a.m. on a call of a car prowler. At the scene, deputies found a stolen vehicle with two occupants.
According to sheriff’s office deputies, the driver of the stolen vehicle started to ram the car into the marked patrol units multiple times, hitting a deputy before other deputies began shooting at the suspects who fled on the stolen vehicle, leading to a chase.
The suspect reportedly then wrecked the vehicle near the Thornton Police Department and tried to escape on foot but was caught not long after.
A second suspect was also taken into custody after a short chase on foot, deputies said in a news release sent to Denver7.
One suspect was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect’s conditions is unknown at this time.
The deputy struck by the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The deputies involved in this shooting will be placed on administrative leave per department policy. The investigation is ongoing.