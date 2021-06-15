Suspect injured Monday evening following police shooting in north Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One man was injured in a police shooting in north Greeley Monday evening after allegedly pointing and brandishing a weapon at officers.

At 7:44 p.m. Monday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to the Stoneybrook mobile home park along the 400 block of North 36th Avenue on a report of a disturbance and possible burglary, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

At the scene, officers found a 57-year-old man. He was uncooperative with police, according to the Critical Incident Response Team.

The man barricaded himself in his trailer and officers made multiple attempts to contact him. The man told police he would shoot them if they didn't leave his property.

At 8:25 p.m., the man stepped outside and pointed a weapon at officers. An officer fired one shot and the man retreated into his home.

Nobody was injured in this initial shooting. More officers were called to the situation.

Officers called for the man to surrender multiple times.

At 9:14 p.m., the man again appeared in the front door and was brandishing a weapon, according to the Critical Incident Response Team.

At this point, "an officer-involved shooting occurred," the team reported.

The man was wounded in this shooting and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.