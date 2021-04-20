Suspect injured in police shooting on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One suspect was injured after a police shooting on Interstate 25 Monday.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it was investigating a police shooting around Interstate 25 and North Academy. CSPD wasn't involved in the shooting, but was investigating as an outside agency.

According to their preliminary investigation, Colorado State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to a robbery investigation in Pueblo. The driver fled and CSP pursued the vehicle northbound on I-25. At this point, the Fountain Police Department joined the pursuit, CSPD said.

CSP used a marked patrol vehicle to strike and disable the vehicle, which stopped on I-25. CSPD said "verbal commands were given to the suspect" and "a Fountain Police Officer fired his duty weapon at least one time, striking the suspect." No other details about the shooting were available Tuesday morning.

Officers at the scene provided aid to the suspect, who was identified only as a man, until medical personnel arrived and transported him to a hospital, CSPD said.

I-25 was closed for several hours.